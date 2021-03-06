Tamil film 'Aruvi' to be remade in Bollywood, Fatima Sana Shaikh cast as lead

The ‘Dangal’ fame actor confirmed the news on social media.

Flix Cinema

Aruvi, the popular Tamil movie that came out in 2016, is all set to be remade in Bollywood. Dangal fame actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been cast to reprise Aditi Balan’s lead role from the Tamil original. The Hindi movie is to be directed by Eeshwar Niwas, who rose to fame with the National Award-winning Hindi movie Shool. The shooting for the film will commence mid-2021, and the project is produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films.

Actor Fatima took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. "Applause Entertainment and Faith Films are thrilled to announce the Hindi adaptation of the genre-bending Tamil smash-hit, Aruvi. Starring the gifted Fatima Sana Shaikh, this audacious film will be directed by ace director, E Niwas. Principal photography is all set to begin mid-2021!” Fatima’s post read.

Aruvi was directed by debutant director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and starred Aditi Balan in the lead. The movie was critically acclaimed and performed well at the box office. Aruvi is a strong commentary on consumerism and misogynistic practices. The plot revolves around the life of a rebellious young woman. The film was also received great reception in various Indian and international film festivals.

Aruvi was bankrolled by SR Prabhu, SR Prakashbabu & Bhaumik Gondaliya. The background scores and soundtracks were composed by Bindhu Malini and Vedanth Bharadwaj. Shelley Calist took care of the cinematography, while the movie was edited by Raymond Derrick Crasta.

Watch the trailer of 'Aruvi' here:

Fatima shaikh was last seen in comedy drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. Her role in Anurag Basu’s Hindi anthology Ludo was well-received by fans. Her upcoming film Ajeeb Dastaans will be out on Netflix soon, in which Fatima will be starring opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. The Karan Johar directorial will also feature Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles.