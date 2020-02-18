Tamil director Raj Kapoor's 23-yr-old son passes away suddenly in Mecca

The aspiring actor’s sudden demise has shocked many in the industry.

Flix Obituary

Tamil film director Raj Kapoor’s 23-year-old son Sharook Kapoor passed away unexpectedly while on a pilgrimage with his mother to Mecca. The death happened early on February 17. The aspiring actor’s sudden demise has shocked many in the industry.

According to a close friend to the family, Sharook’s last rites will be held in Mecca itself. “It would take over 12 days for the body to be brought back to Chennai and so, Raj is flying to Mecca along with his other children to perform his son’s last rites,” he said. Raj Kapoor, who is known for films like Prabhu-Khushbu’s Uthama Raasa (1993) and Ajith-Simran’s Aval Varuvala (1998), is currently on his way to Mecca along with his two daughters for the final rites.

The reason for Sharook’s sudden death is currently unknown and according to the family friend, details will be confirmed only upon the family discussing what happened with the doctor in Mecca. “Sharook was apparently unwell for the past few days and he has prayed in the cold weather. They say it might have been pneumonia. We will know for sure only after Raj speaks to the doctors,” he added.

Sharook, who recently graduated from Panimalar Engineering College, has been working behind the scenes, assisting his father with television serials. His last post on Instagram was of his trip to Mecca.

Director Raj Kapoor took to directing television serials, the most famous being Sundar C’s Nandhini, that was aired on Sun TV. While he has directed a few episodes in the serial Rasaathi that also stars comedy actor Senthil, he is currently working on Run with actors Krishna and Chaya Singh in the lead role.

His last film was Vambu Sandai starring Uday Kiran, Sathyaraj, and Diya that came out in 2008. The director has also acted in films, with the recent one being Simbu’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. He has appeared in films like Kodi and Aranmanai among others.