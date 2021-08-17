Tamil comedian Mayilsamy gives petrol as wedding gift to couple

Taking a jibe at the government for soaring fuel prices, Tamil comedian Mayilsamy presented an unconventional gift - 5 liters of petrol.

Tamil actor comedian Mayilsamy left everyone surprised at a wedding ceremony he attended recently. The actor, who went up to the stage to congratulate the couple and presented one of the most unconventional wedding gifts- 5 liters of petrol- as his wedding present to the couple. The photos from the ceremony, which is being widely circulated online, shows Mayilsamy handing over 2 cans of petrol to the couple on stage.

Mayilsamy had chosen petrol as his gift to the couple in order to take a jibe at the rising fuel prices in the country. In a video from the ceremony that has been shared by several media organizations including Thanthi TV, Mayilsamy explains that he gifted two cans of petrol, in an attempt to express his concern over rising fuel prices. In the video, he also applauds the Tamil Nadu government for slashing petrol prices, while he adds that the union government is not paying any attention to the issue.On August 3, TN Finance Minister PT Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) announced that the price of petrol in the state has been slashed by Rs 3 and the state will bear the losses.

Earlier, Mayilsamy contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Virugambakkam constituency. Mayilsamy battled against AIADMKâ€™s Virugai Ravi, lyricist Snekan, who contested on behalf of MNM and AMV Prabhakar Raja from DMK. The seat was won by the DMK candidate. The comedian has revealed in the past that he is an ardent follower of late TN Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Actor- comedian Mayilsamy predominantly appears in comic and supporting roles in Tamil films. He also made his debut as a Television host and judge with Sun TVâ€™s show Asathapovathu Yaaru. He has appeared in a range of movies in his career spanning over decades. He is popular for his role in movies such as Ghilli,Kanchana and Uthamap uthiran among others. He bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award under the category of Best Comedian for his performance in 2004 movie Kangalai Kaidhu Sei.