Tamil comedian and dubbing artist Kalidas passes away in Chennai

Kalidas is best known for his comedy scenes with actor-comedian Vadivelu in the 2004 Tamil movie ‘Jananam’.

Flix Death

Tamil comedian, actor and dubbing artist Kalidas passed away on Thursday, August 12 in Chennai. His co-stars from television serials and members of the film fraternity took to social media to convey their condolences. Details about the cause of his death are awaited.

Kalidas is best-known for his comedy scenes with popular Tamil actor comedian Vadivelu in the 2004 film Jananam, which starred actor Arun Vijay in the lead. He essayed the role of Inspector Kalidaas in the Ramesh Selvan directorial. Kalidas has also shared the screen with actor Vadivelu in other films. He is also known for his work as a dubbing artist.

Actor Mohan Raman, who has acted in supporting roles in multiple movies, conveyed his condolences to Kalidas’s family. “A VOICE THAT WILL NOT BE HEARD ANYMORE . RIP - Kalidas, Actor and Dubbing artist. A person who gave a boost to many Villains through his Voice passed away,” the post read.

Veteran actor Shivaji RS, who has appeared in supporting roles in many movies such as Magalir Mattum and Anbe Sivam, also condoled Kalidas’s demise. “Heartfelt condolences to you Bhargavi Kalidas and your family members and the film and the dubbing fraternity. Lost a good friend, human being and a good dubbing artiste,” he wrote.

A VOICE THAT WILL NOT BE HEARD ANYMORE .

RIP - Kalidas , Actor and Dubbing artist . A person who gave a boost to many Villains through his Voice passed away . Aum Shanthi . pic.twitter.com/8uRN3wWBQA — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) August 12, 2021

Kalidas gained recognition in the industry by dubbing for villainous characters in several films. He is especially popular for dubbing for the Tamil serial Marmadesam. Apart from dubbing for villains, he has also essayed the role of the antagonist in the Tamil television serial Soolam that aired on Sun TV.