Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar passes away at 54

Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar passed away in Chennai on Wednesday, November 17. The 54-year-old had been unwell for some time, and reports say that he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past two weeks. He passed away around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

RNR Manohar was best known for his debut film Maasilamani, starring Sunaina and Nakul in the lead, which released in the year 2009. Two years later, in 2011, RNR Manohar directed his second film Vellore Mattavam. RNR was better known as a writer for many films than as a director. He is survived by his wife.

He began his career by assisting director KS Ravikumar in his earlier films such as Band Master and Suriyan Chandiran. He was also known for penning the dialogues for films such as Thennavan (in which he played a small role as the killer of actor Viviek’s character), and Punnagai Poove. In 1995, he played a role in the 1995 film Kolangal, directed by IV Sasi and co-starring Khushboo and Nasser, for which he was also the co-director and writer.

The actor-director will be seen in the upcoming film Veeramae Maagum Soodum, directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, which reportedly wrapped up shooting recently. As an actor, RNR Manohar kept busy as he was seen in movies such as Naanga Romba Busy, V, Bhoomi, Teddy and 4 Sorry.

As the news of his death emerged, many in the film industry took to social media to condole his death and share their tributes. Popular composer D Imman said on Twitter, “Rest in Peace RNR Manohar Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. Had the privilege to work with him for his directorial venture “Masilamani” starring Nakul and Sunaina in the lead under Sun Pictures Production. An efficient director and a kind person.”

“RIP RNR.Manohar sir,” wrote actor Vishnu Vishal on Twitter, adding a broken heart emoji.

