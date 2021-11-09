Tamannaah to star alongside Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar

The film is reportedly a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has announced that she will be joining the cast of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Bhola Shankar, which is set to go on floors soon. The film, which is being directed by Meher Ramesh, also stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister. Tamannaah, who has previously worked with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, announced the news on Twitter saying, “Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again!” Bhola Shankar is reportedly a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith, which had Lakshmi Menon playing the role of Ajith’s sister and Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Vedalam, directed by Siva, was set in Kolkata. A poster of Bhola Shankar at the time of the title announcement featured the Howrah Bridge, indicating that this film too will be set in Kolkata. Incidentally, director Siva’s latest film Annaatthe which was released last week is also partly set in Kolkata and stars Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth’s sister. Vedalam was also remade in Bengali as Sultan: The Saviour.

Bhola Shankar is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. Mahati Swara Sagar, who has earlier composed music for movies like Bheeshma and Maestro, is the music director for this film.

Shooting for the film is set to commence on November 11. Apart from Bhola Shankar, Tamannaah has multiple films in the pipeline including Gurthunda Seethakalam co-starring Satyadev, F3 with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada, and the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meher Ramesh is known for directing films like Kantri, Billa, Shakti and Shadow. Bhola Shankar, which is expected to be released in 2022, will be his first film to be released in nine years.