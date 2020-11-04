Tamannaah shares glimpse of recent photoshoot after recovering from COVID-19

The actor had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in October.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, has recovered from the infection and is getting back to her routine. She recently said that before getting back to the sets, she is taking small steps to get back her stamina.

The Baahubali star took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her latest photoshoot by Avinash Gowariker. She is seen wearing a white shirt and looking radiant. She had shared her photo with the caption, “Thank you for capturing my true best self in your portrait.”

Tamannaah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus while she was shooting for the Tamil web series November Story.

Touted to be a crime thriller, November Story is scheduled to premiere on Disney + Hotstar soon. Written and directed by Indhra Subramanian, it is bankrolled by the Ananda Vikatan Group. From the teaser released earlier, we gather that November Story is about a father-daughter relationship, with Tamannaah playing the daughter Anuradha Ganesan, and GM Kumar playing her father.

While fans are excited over Tamannaah's entry into the digital content space, she also has the Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan in post-production stage, and the Telugu film Seetimaarr in the making.

Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Aditya Srivastav in a pivotal role. The technical crew of this flick comprises Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ram Sampath composing the music, with Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara composing the background score. Cinematography and editing are being done by Ravi Varman and Aarti Bajaj respectively.

Seetimaarr is touted to be a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. According to reports, Gopichand and Tamannaah will be seen as Kabaddi coaches in this film. Mani Sharma is composing music for this film, which is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner on a budget of Rs 25 crores.

Another project of Tamannaah’s awaiting release is That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the remake of the hit Hindi film Queen. There were reports earlier that this long-delayed project may premiere on an OTT platform, but there is still no clarity on it.

It was also recently announced that Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun, where she would be reprising Tabu's role from the original. The film is scheduled to go on floors this November.

