Tamannaah says she will break her ‘no on-screen kissing’ rule for Vijay Deverakonda

The actor recently appeared as a guest on Samantha Akkineni’s talk show ‘Sam Jam’ on the OTT platform Aha.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently appeared on a special episode of Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam on OTT platform Aha. Among other things, Samantha asked Tamannaah that if she were to break her rule of no on-screen kissing, whom would she break it for. Tamannaah’s answer was Vijay Deverakonda, and when Samantha pointed out that Tamannaah might be a little young for him, the Baahubali actor joked, “Love has nothing to do with age.”



Sam Jam is Samantha's first stint as a talk show host. So far, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia have appeared on the show. As per reliable sources, some of the other celebrities that fans can expect to see as future guests include Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton champion Saina Nehwal, among others.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, which was the remake of the Tamil film 96, Samantha currently has two projects in her kitty. She recently signed on for a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha also has an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the pipeline. The film was recently launched in Chennai; Vijay Sethupathi has started shooting for the film, and Samantha and Nayanthara are expected to join the schedule soon. Samantha also has the second season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, which marks her debut in a web series, due for release soon.



Tamannaah currently awaits the release of That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the remake of the hit Hindi film Queen (2014). There were reports earlier that this long-delayed project may premiere on an OTT platform, but there is still no official word on its release.

Tamannaah has also been roped in for the Telugu remake of the Bollywood flick Andhadhun, starring Tollywood star Nithin. Tamannaah will reprise Tabu's role, and Radhika Apte's role will be portrayed by Nabha Natesh. Nithin's father Sudhakar Reddy had bagged the Telugu remake rights, and now we hear that he will be producing it under his banner Sreshth Movies and will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.



Tamannaah is currently busy with Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tammannah in the lead roles, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles.



On her role as a kabaddi coach in Seetimaarr, Tamannaah is reported to have said, “It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging. The only issue was that I’ve never played the sport before. But I did everything I could to look the part.”



Apart from training in kabbadi, Tammannah had to learn the Telangana slang of Telugu, which the actor says she mastered with the help of the film’s director Sampath Nandi.

