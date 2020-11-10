Tamannaahâ€™s first Telugu web series â€˜11th Hourâ€™ to premiere on Aha

The web series is based on the novel â€˜8 Hoursâ€™ by Upendra Namburi.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the disease and is now getting back to her routine. She recently said that, before returning to the sets, she is taking â€˜baby stepsâ€™ to get her stamina back.



Tamannaah is all set to star in her first Telugu web series. Titled 11th Hour, the show will premiere on the OTT platform Aha. The title logo and the first look poster of the web series were unveiled in Hyderabad. Tamannaah, director Praveen Sattaru, writer-producer Pradeep U and Aha promoter Allu Aravind were present at the launch event. The actor unveiled the first look poster, where she is seen donning a red gown, standing against the backdrop of a city skyline. The web series, which is an adaptation of the novel 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi, will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati.



This is Tamannaahâ€™s second web series, after her OTT debut with the Tamil November Story, which is yet to be released. Touted to be a crime thriller series, it is scheduled to premiere in Disney+ Hotstar on Deepavali. Written and directed by Indhra Subramanian, November Story is bankrolled by the Anandha Vikatan Group. From the teaser released earlier, viewers gather that the series focuses on a father-daughter relationship, with Anuradha Ganesan playing the daughter and GM Kumar playing her father.

While fans are excited over Tamannaah's entry into the OTT world, she has the Bollywood flick Bole Chudiyan in post-production mode, and the Telugu film Seetimaarr in the making.

Seetimaarr is touted to be a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in the supporting roles. According to reports, the lead pair will be seen as Kabbadi coaches in this flick. Mani Sharma is composing music for this film, which is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner on a budget of Rs 25 crores.



Tammannahâ€™s other project awaiting release is That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi film Queen. There were reports earlier that this long-delayed project may premiere on an OTT platform, but the film is yet to see the light of the day. Bollywoodâ€™s Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut, was directed by Vikas Bahl. It was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena on a budget of Rs 12.5 crore. The hit film went on to collect Rs 108 crore at the box office.

