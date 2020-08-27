Tamannaah to reunite with Vijay in 'Thalapathy 65'?

The actor was last seen sharing the screen with Vijay in 'Sura' that released about a decade ago.

Flix Kollywood

It is almost confirmed that Vijay is reuniting with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the fourth time for the upcoming Tamil film dubbed Thalapathy 65. Reports have emerged that Sun Pictures will bankroll this project and an agreement was signed earlier this month.

As per reliable sources, an official announcement can be expected to be made very soon. Rumours are rife that Vijay is getting paid a whopping Rs 100 crore for this project. Sun Pictures, according to sources, has already paid the actor Rs 50 crore advance and has locked his dates for the shoot. This will be their second venture with Vijay after Sarkar.

As per the latest update, Tamannaah Bhatia is most likely to be roped in as the leading lady. If signed, she will be working together with Vijay after a decade. The duo had previously worked together in Sura. As per a Times of India report, Tamannaah will be paired with Vijay and Sun Pictures have apparently already initiated talks with the actor.

Murugadossâ€™s last film was the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which turned out to be a box-office dud. Darbar featured Rajinikanth in the role of an angry police officer with a vengeance to avenge the death of his daughter. The film, which was released amid much hype, failed to click at the box-office, adding a lot of pressure on Murugadoss to deliver this time at any cost.

Two other filmmakers were in talks for teaming up with Vijay next. As per reports, Sudha Kongara and Ajay Gnanamuthu were two other directors who were most likely to be signed. However, Murugadoss, whose last outing Sarkar with Vijay didnâ€™t do so well at the box-office, has been handed over the baton once again to deliver a blockbuster. If everything goes as planned, Thalapathy 65 will go on the floors later this year depending on the coronavirus situation. Otherwise, the shooting will be pushed to next year and the makers will prefer to have a soft launch this year.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, which was due for release in April but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. Itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut in Rajinikanthâ€™s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

On the other hand Tamannaah is busy with Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release stands postponed.

The actorâ€™s other project in Tollywood is titled Gurthunda Sheetakaalam. She also had the Hindi flick Bole Chudiyaan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, in the post-production mode.

(Content provided by Digital Native)