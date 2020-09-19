Tamannaah to reprise Tabu's role in ‘Andhadhun’ Telugu remake

In the original, Tabu had played the central character, which was that of a woman having an extramarital affair.

It was announced last year that the hit Bollywood flick Andhadhun would be remade in Telugu starring Tollywood star Nithin. Nithin's father Sudhakar Reddy had bagged the Telugu remake rights and now we hear that he will be producing it under his banner Sreshth Movies and it will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Now it has been announced officially that Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in for the Telugu remake. While Tamannaah would reprise Tabu's role, Radhika Apte's role will be portrayed by Nabha Natesh.

A statement from the production house Sreshth Movies gives out the complete details about the project including the star cast and crew. The statement reads: “Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh finalized for Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi, Sreshth movies film….N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under Sreshth movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar will render the tunes while Hari K Vedanth cranks the camera for the film. Other artists and technicians will be announced soon.”

In the original, Tabu had played the central character, which was that of a woman having an extramarital affair. The makers were on the lookout for a suitable actor to reprise the role done by Tabu. Initially, there were reports that Anasuya Bharadwaj is likely to reprise Tabu's role in the film. Later, there were reports that the makers are planning to rope in Tabu who played the role in the original and was praised for her terrific performance. Then it was said the makers approached Nayanthara. However, reports from the tinsel town suggest that Nayanthara did not evince interest in starring in the remake as it is a role that has shades of grey.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood following which its remake rights were lapped up. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role, was rated by the IMDB as the most popular film based on the user ratings for the year 2018. This thriller starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast. The film hit the marquee on October 5, 2018 worldwide and was an instant hit among the film buffs.

Andhadhun’s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. The film was scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer K U Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. It was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and PictureMaker Studios on a budget of Rs 32 crore and went on to collect Rs 456 crore at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

Tamannaah is busy with Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, the release stands postponed.

There are also reports that Tamannaah is most likely to be roped in as the leading lady for Vijay's next with director A R Murugadoss, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The duo were previously seen together in Sura.

