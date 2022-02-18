Tamannaah to play bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has signed a new film with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar titled Babli Bouncer. A coming-of-age fictional tale of a woman bouncer, Tamannaah will appear onscreen in a never-seen-before avatar. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the announcement was made by the production house on social media on Friday, February 18.

Speaking about the project, Madhur Bhandarkar noted in a statement released on Friday, “As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact. With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I’m ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!”

Tamannaah also shared her thoughts about her role in the movie. “As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across. Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I’m more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world,” she said.

Babli Bouncer also stars actors Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The film’s concept, story and the screenplay is by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie is expected to release later this year in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.