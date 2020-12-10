Tamannaah joins Samantha as her latest guest on ‘Sam Jam’

‘Sam Jam’ is a celebrity talk show hosted by Samantha Akkineni, and is available on the OTT platform Aha.

Flix TOLLWYOOD

Samantha Akkineni recently entered the digital space with her talk show Sam Jam, which is available to on Telugu OTT platform Aha. Sam Jam premiered on November 13, with Vijay Deverakonda as the first guest. The show, which which was launched on the occasion of Deepavali, also indulges in fun activities with members of the live audience. The latest guest to appear on Sam Jam was Tamannaah Bhatia, on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement for the same. In the picture, Tamannaah and Samantha are seen having a candid chat before the shooting the show.



The Baahubali star captioned the photo: "Ecstatic to be on 'Sam Jam' with @samantharuthprabhuoffl since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat. The episode airing on 11th December 2020 on @ahavideoin Outfit by @namratajoshipura @namratajoshipurastudio, Style by @sukritigrover, Assisted by @vanigupta.23, Hair by @noori_hairstylist, Makeup by @mua_aanchalkhanna."



Pictures from the set also surfaced online on Wednesday, and immediately went viral. So far, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati have appeared on Sam Jam. As per reliable sources, some of the other popular celebrity guests who will appear on the show include Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton champion Saina Nehwal, among others.



Tamannaah Bhatia awaits the release of her debut Tamil web series, November Story. Touted to be a crime thriller series, it is scheduled to premiere in Disney+Hotstar soon. Written and directed by Indira Subramaniyam, it is bankrolled by the Anandha Vikatan Group. From the teaser released earlier, it can be gathered that November Story is based on a father-daughter relationship, with Tammannah playing the daughter and GM Kumar playing her father.



Tamannaah also has the Telugu film Seetimarr in her kitty. The film is touted to be a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in the supporting roles. According to reports, the lead pair will be seen as Kabbadi coaches in this flick.



On the other hand, Samantha was last seen on the big screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96. She currently has two more upcoming films in her kitty. She was recently signed on for a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over, according to reports. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”



Samantha also has the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpai, which marks her debut in a web series, due for release soon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)