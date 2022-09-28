â€˜Take action against RSS also for disturbing peaceâ€™: Siddaramaiah on PFI ban

Siddaramaiah was responding to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommaiâ€™s comments on the ban of Popular Front of India (PFI), where he said that this ban would serve as a lesson for all anti-national outfits in the country.

news PFI ban

Reacting to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought similar action against RSS, alleging that they too were disturbing peace in the society. However, stating that such statements reflect Congress' "relationship" with PFI, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back saying, when Siddaramaiah was the CM, cases related to PFI were withdrawn. He asked, "Do you need more evidence for it (alleged ties between Siddaramaiah and PFI)?"

"Those who function against the law, disturb peace in the society, if action is taken against them, we are not opposed to it. In the same way, RSS is also disturbing peace in the society, so action should be taken against them too," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said that any organisation indulging in disturbing harmony, and spreading hatred should be banned. To a question about BJP claiming that they have kept up their commitment of banning PFI, the former chief minister said, "Till now, why did they not ban (PFI)? It is after we put pressure, they have done it."

Terming Siddaramaiah's comments as mere political statements, which are meaningless, Bommai said that the RSS is a patriotic organisation, which is working for the weaker and downtrodden sections of the society. â€œSiddaramaiah has to say such things...for everything, he has to link it with RSS. Without taking the RSS' name, there is no Siddaramaiah's politics. Why should RSS be banned? Should they be banned for their patriotic work? Making such statements merely for the sake of politics is not right," he said.

Responding to Congress MLA Tanveer Sait calling the PFI ban a "political gimmick", Bommai said, "There was attempt to murder on Sait by PFI. He had then said PFI is a big enemy that was creating trouble and action should be taken against the organisation. Now for the sake of politics, he is speaking such things."