Take action against landlords evicting healthcare workers: Karnataka govt to cops

The decision was taken after reports emerged of house owners forcing medical professionals to vacate their residences.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Thursday directed police and civic officials to take strict penal action against landlords and house owners evicting doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel in the state.

The decision was taken after reports emerged of house owners forcing medical professionals to vacate their residences.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the aforesaid powers, all the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Commissioners of Police are directed to take strict penal action against such landlords/ house-owners under the relevant provisions of law and submit an action taken report on a daily basis to the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Karnataka," reads a notice issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department in Karnataka.

This comes after a similar directive was issued in New Delhi by Padmini Singal, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department in the Indian government on Wednesday. The decision was taken after it emerged that house owners were evicting medical professionals from their residences.

Last week, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice stating that there was no directive given to PG accommodations in the city to evict its residents.

Health department officials stated that several students and working professionals staying in PG accommodations were asked to vacate the premises following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in India.

Till date, Karnataka has reported 51 cases of COVID-19 in the state and two deaths.