Take the 21-day challenge: Here’s what you can accomplish during the lockdown

These are merely suggestions and we’re sure you’ll find plenty of ideas from your new best friend — Google.

We’ve all heard about the 21-day challenge — if you do one thing for 21 days straight, it becomes a habit. As India battles the coronavirus, and a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many people restricted to their homes have decided to try something new while following social distancing rules.

Even the Press Information Bureau has suggested that citizens of India try something new. “The next 21 days, beginning today can be used to cultivate simple new habits, such as waking up early, sticking to a new diet, meditating, etc,” PIB tweeted, adding that the next three weeks can be used to break a habit as well.

Finish that book!

It’s been sitting on that shelf, gathering dust, and you know it. This is the perfect time to catch up on all the reading you have been missing because you haven’t had the time. Make yourself a nice cup of coffee, enjoy the March sun and finish the book! Who knows, maybe you’ll find your flow and even finish a book a week.

It’s the time to disco... at home

Never had the time to dance like nobody’s watching? Well, here you go, you have 21 days to catch up on your beats and let yourself go. There are MANY dance tutorials on YouTube and we’re sure you’ll find something that helps you unwind as well as learn a new skill, maybe a certain genre of dance? Here are some simple ones to get you started.

Summer spring cleaning

We all have that one spot that loves our once-worn-not-dirty-enough-to- be-washed clothes — a chair, a shelf, that extra drawer where everything that is lost also miraculously appears. In the next 21 days, you can strive to finally Marie-Kondo your clothes chair. There’s even a 21-day cleaning challenge to guide you through it. And what do you know, cleaning also happens to be extremely therapeutic sometimes, so give it a try.

Check out some 21-day cleaning challenges here.

21 days to a handstand..or just better fitness

Working from home and not stepping out can surely make your back sore, but you can perhaps squeeze in a small workout to keep fit. Gyms and fitness trainers across India too, have switched to online lessons and if not, there are so many 21-day fitness challenges online that you will be spoilt for choice.

Try something new every day

You don’t have to stick to doing the same thing for 21 days. Try to mix it up. Wake up early one day, make a call to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, try a sugar detox, or even try your hand at gardening. But make sure you do something new every day, so you have something to look forward to in these dire times.

And, most importantly, don't forget to wash your hands!