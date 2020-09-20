Taj Mahal to welcome tourists again from Monday with COVID-19 safely guidelines

From thermal screening to physical distancing, several guidelines will be enforced for tourists.

After an unprecedented closure of six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of India's star attractions, the Taj Mahal and the Agra fort are set to reopen on Monday. In view of the guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has made the necessary arrangements for the reopening of the tourist spot.



Amar Nath Gupta, caretaker of the Taj Mahal, said: "Sanitisation at the Eastern and the Western gates, thermal screening, painting of circles for social distancing, etc., are in place. Only 2,500 visitors will be permitted inside the mausoleum in one shift and this will only be possible through online booking. Foreigners will need to buy Rs 1,100 entrance tickets and domestic visitors will be able to enter paying Rs 50 per ticket. Rs 200 ticket is additional to enter the main platform for a view of the graves of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved consort Mumtaz Mahal.



According to reports, hoteliers around the area have already begun preparations to welcome tourists and are hoping that it will boost their business. Hotels which usually attract people who come visit the Taj Mahal have been shut down for over five months and have suffered huge losses.



Meanwhile, the health department reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number is now 4,706, of which 3,727 have recovered. The number of active cases is 862. So far, there have been 117 deaths.



Meanwhile, the Agra University late on Saturday evening announced postponement of MBBS exams scheduled from Monday after 25 medicos tested positive. They have been admitted to the isolation ward. University officials said the new dates will be announced after consultation with S.N. Medical College authorities.