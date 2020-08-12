Taimur to become big brother: Actors Kareena and Saif expecting second child

The couple announced on Wednesday that they were expecting a new addition to the family.

Flix Celebrity

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced on Wednesday that they were expecting a new addition to their family. Saif and Kareena have been married since October 16, 2012. The couple have a son Taimur, who was born in 2016, and is now set to become a big brother.

The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

The announcement from the couple came on Wednesday, which happens to be the birthday of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter from his first wedding with actor Amrita Singh.

Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 49, and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. Saif and Kareena met on the sets of Tashan, which is where their relationship first began.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children â€” actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

Actor Soha Ali Khan congratulated his brother with an interesting wish, calling him the 'Quadfather'. In an Instagram post, Soha said, "Coming soon!! Couldnâ€™t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!"

Kareena is set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside actor Aamir Khan. This week however, the filmmakers announced that the release date will be pushed to Christmas of 2021. The film was earlier supposed to release in December of this year. The movie is a remake of the 1994 Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

With PTI and IANS inputs