Tabu roped in for 'Andhadhun' Telugu remake ?

Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies bankrolling it and the shooting will commence in a few months with the team planning for its release for Christmas 2020.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood film Andhadhun turned out to be a massive hit following which it is being remade in Tamil and Telugu. The Telugu remake rights of the film lapped up by Sudhakar Reddy, father of actor Nithiin. While there were various speculations on who would be playing the lead role in this remake, it has now been confirmed that Nithiin will be playing the lead and director Merlapaka Gandhi will be helming the remake.

Initially, there were reports that Anasuya Bharadwaj is likely to reprise Tabu's role in the film. The latest report is that the makers are planning to rope in Tabu who played the role in the original and was praised for her terrific performance. Tabu made her successful come back in Telugu with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaiunthapurramlo which was a complete commercial success.

Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies bankrolling it and the shooting will commence in a few months with the team planning for its release for Christmas 2020.

It may be noted here that noted actor and filmmaker Thiagarajan has bagged the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun and will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Mohan Raja, the king of remakes, wielding the megaphone. Mohan Raja aka 'Jayam' Raja has directed several hit remakes in Tamil so far. Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the remake and is preparing himself well for the role, we hear.

Andhadhun tells the story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni.

The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 crores and went on to collect Rs 111 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade. This Bollywood flick starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads.