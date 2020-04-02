'Tablighi Jamaat returnees should come forward for tests': Andhra CM Jagan

Stating that there is no stigma attached to people affected by COVID-19 as it is similar to any other infection that can be easily cured if timely treatment is obtained, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged all those who travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, their family members and their contacts to come forward for medical tests.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jagan said that 1,085 people had attended the Delhi event, between March 15-17. Stating that 21 persons who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, are yet to be traced, Jagan requested these people or their family members or people who came in contact with them, to voluntarily come forward for medical tests.

"Staying in isolation is the only key to check the spread of coronavirus as it gets transmitted only through human-to- human contact. It easily gets cured through medication," the Chief Minister said, in a bid to assure the people of his state.

Bringing attention to the impact of the coronavirus on the state's finances, Jagan thanked all the people's representatives and government officials, and employees for offering to defer their salaries. On Tuesday, the government had issued orders deferring the disbursal of salaries and pensions for people's representatives, government officers, employees, and other categories.

As per the order, there will be 100 percent deferment for the chief minister, cabinet members, MLAs, MLCs, and elected representatives of all local bodies.

In the case of All India Services Officers, the deferment is to the tune of 60 percent. The salary deferment is 50 percent in respect of all other government employees.

However, the state government has softened the blow somewhat for class 4 employees who will receive 90 percent of their salaries on time.

The order copy states that the 'orders shall come into force in respect of the salary/wages/ remuneration/pensions for the month of March 2020, payable in the month of April 2020 and will continue to be in force till further orders.

