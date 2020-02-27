Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal's FB page hacked, police complaint filed

Top table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has lodged a complaint stating that her Facebook page has been hacked, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Jaiswal stated that somebody hacked her page and she was unable to access it since Tuesday, a police official attached to Cyber Crimes Wing said.

She said that the password was changed and somebody was posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, the official said.

The Facebook page, which was created in 2012, has over 2 lakh followers.

A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered and notices sent to Facebook to stop the 'user' from further using her FB account, he added.

A professional table-tennis player, Naina Jaiswal was earlier reported to be the youngest post-graduate in Asia, as she completed her post graduation from Osmania University (OU) at the age of 15. She enrolled for a PhD at the age of 16.

Presently 19-years old, she is pursuing her PhD from Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on the 'role of microfinance in women empowerment'.

Naina Jaiswal has won multiple titles in both national and international table tennis championships and was also selected for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Hopes Team.

Earlier this week, a District Collector in Telangana had also filed a complaint with the police alleging that his Twitter account had been hacked by unknown persons

Jagtial Collector Gugulot Ravi approached the district police after a comment from his official Twitter ID (@Collector_JGTL) on a photograph of Tollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna had triggered a row online.

