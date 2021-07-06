Taapsee Pannu signs new Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

‘Mishan Impossible’ is directed by ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame’ filmmaker Swaroop RSJ.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to make her comeback in the Telugu industry with the upcoming Tollywood movie Mishan Impossible, to be directed by Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame filmmaker Swaroop RSJ. Tapsee, who started her acting career in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, returns to the industry after the Telugu horror film Anando Brahma in 2017. She was also seen in the bilingual film Game Over in 2019. Mishan Impossible will be produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Matinee Entertainment, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote, “This ‘Mishan’ is surely ‘Impossible’ with out her. Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible.”

The actor joined the Mishan Impossible team in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 6. The makers released a working still from the project, featuring Taapsee with her hand in a sling and looking at a laptop. "In the last seven years I've always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on and 'Mishan Impossible' is one of them," the actor said in a statement. She further said that Mishan Impossible has an "impressive storyline and a "good team" behind it.

"I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this," Taapsee added. N M Pasha is on board as the associate producer for the venture. Mark K Robin has been roped in as the music composer, while Deepak Yeragara is taking care of the cinematography for the project. Mishan Impossible will have editing by Ravi Teja Girijala.

Taapsee's recent outing was the Hindi thriller Haseen Dillruba, which started streaming on Netflix last week. The movie, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.