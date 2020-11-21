Taapsee Pannu shares recipe for drink that helps burn fat

Taking to Instagram, Tapsee wrote, "My exotic sunset drink!...."

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared the recipe to a drink that helps burn fat. She calls it her exotic sunset drink. Taking to Instagram, Tapsee wrote, "My exotic sunset drink! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger.”

“Turmeric and ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!” she added.

Taapsee Pannu has been very selective in her roles and picks only those that offer her scope for performance. She currently has a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The film will mark the debut of director Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director A L Vijay. The film will have Tapsee Pannu as the leading lady and her role will be the main character while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

The actor’s next in the pipeline is titled Rashmi Rocket in which she plays a sprinter. Reports are that she plays a village belle named Rashmi and is nicknamed Rocket for her athletic abilities. Rashmi Rocket is a film that will tell us about how the heroine overcomes the hurdles to turn out to be a professional athlete. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and written by Tamil director Nanda Periyasamy. It is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies and Mango People Media Network.

Taapsee has been very choosy about her southern projects. She returned to Tamil cinema after a gap of three years with the film Game Over, which predominantly unfolds inside a house and is directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maaya and Iravaakaalam fame. The film featured Taapsee in a wheelchair for about 70% of the film.

Taapsee Pannu also has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. This Bollywood flick is a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions. Besides Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, it has Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in important roles. Amit Trivedi is composing the tunes for this venture with Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranking the camera and Shweta Venkat Mathew doing the edits.

