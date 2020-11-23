Taapsee Pannu shares pictures of training for ‘Rashmi Rocket’

The actor plays an athlete in the upcoming sports drama in Hindi, directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently announced that she will work in the Hindi movie Rashmi Rocket and play an athlete. The actor has been training hard for her upcoming sports drama. On Saturday, she gave her fans a glimpse of her training routine for the film on Instagram.

In the images, she is seen wearing a black tank top paired with white shorts. She is seen hopping in one picture, skipping in another, and running in the third one. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Hop… Skip… Run.. Repeat! #RashmiRocket… P.S – those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars.”

We hear that she plays a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket. Reports are that she plays a village belle named Rashmi and is nicknamed Rocket for her athletic abilities. The film will tell the story of how the heroine overcomes various hurdles to turn out to be a professional athlete.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and written by Nanda Periyasamy. It is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies and Mango People Media Network.

Sharing the poster of Rashmi Rocket some months ago, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis”

Taapsee said in an earlier interview to the DNA that the story had hit the right chord as soon as heard it. She had been made to run in nearly every film she’s worked in so far but this was the first time it would be an out-and-out athlete’s tale, Taapsee said. She also added that the human drama had especially excited her, making the film much more than a regular story of an athlete.

The actor who has been choosy about her projects had returned to Tamil cinema after a gap of three years with the film Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maaya and Iravaakaalam fame. In Tamil, she currently has a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The film will mark the debut of director Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)