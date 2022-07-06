T Rajendar recovers after treatment in the US, Simbu returns to work

In May, veteran actor and filmmaker T Rajendar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he developed chest pain and was later diagnosed with having a clot in his stomach.

Flix Kollywood

Weeks after veteran actor T Rajendar flew abroad to treat a clot in the stomach, his son and actor Silambarasan TR has shared an update on his health. T Rajendran has completed his treatment and has recovered, team Simbu said. The Maanadu-fame actor, who had taken a break from work to accompany his father to the US for treatment, also announced that he has begun his pending shooting schedules.

In May this year, veteran actor and filmmaker T Rajendar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he developed chest pain. After doctors diagnosed that there was internal bleeding in his stomach, he was advised to seek advanced treatment from the US. T Rajendar, who is popularly known as TR, has mainly worked in Tamil films as a director, playback singer, scriptwriter and actor. His last film was the 2017 Tamil action thriller Vizhithiru, with a cameo role. He has also been praised for introducing multiple debutant actors like Amala, Nalini, Jyothi, Jeevitha and Mumtaj, among others.

Meanwhile, Simbu has films like Pathu Thala, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Corona Kumar in his kitty. Helmed by Gautham Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the third collaboration between GVM and Simbu after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The film has music by AR Rahman.

He also has director Obeli Krishnaâ€™s much awaited action thriller Pathu Thala in the pipeline. The film also co-stars actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 14. Pathu Thala also has music by AR Rahman. The technical crew also includes national award-winning editor Praveen KL. Pathu Thala is the remake of Kannada movie Mufti, which starred actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead and released in 2018.