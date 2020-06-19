Syndicate Bank office sealed off in Mysuru after COVID-19 case

All 8 employees in the branch office will now be tested for coronavirus.

A branch office of Syndicate Bank in Mysuru was sealed off on Friday after an employee in the office tested positive for coronavirus. The branch office located in Saraswathipuram area of Mysuru was sanitised by civic officials after the case was reported.

"All employees of the bank are primary contacts and will remain in home quarantine. They will be tested on the seventh day," a health official in Mysuru told TNM.

There are eight employees at the Saraswathipuram branch who will now be quarantined at home. "We will be asking all those who visited the bank to also remain in home quarantine. They will be considered secondary contacts," the health official stated.

The bank employee was among four people tested earlier this week after Mysuru health officials received word that his brother, a trainee police official in Kolar, had tested positive on June 14.

"We received information on June 15 and we tested four primary contacts here in Mysuru in which one test returned positive," the health official said.

The development comes on a day the Vikasa Soudha and an office of the South Western Railway in Bengaluru were also sealed off after COVID-19 cases were reported among people working there.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office in Bengaluru too was shut down on Friday and sanitised. This was after an employee's relative tested positive for COVID-19.

However, TNM had earlier reported that rumours of a COVID-19 case reported in HAL Market and in CMH Hospital area are false. Many such messages of public spaces being sealed off are being circulated on social media.

