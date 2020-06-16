Swiggy launches ‘Jumpstart Package’ to assist restaurants in resuming operations

Atom FoodTech

In a bid to support restaurants with restarting business operations, food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a ‘Jumpstart Package’ for all its restaurant partners. This is for restaurants who are either already operational for delivery or are restarting business operations with the implementation of Unlock 1.0.

Swiggy said in a statement that the Jumpstart Package will focus on business revival, continuity, and growth, and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers.

This will include safety kits required for implementing hygiene protocols, and business booster programs that Swiggy claims will improve visibility and drive orders volumes. All these, Swiggy says, will be offered at heavily subsidized rates. Since the launch of this initiative late last week, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed this package.

To resume operations, restaurant partners will be supported with establishing safety and hygiene protocols. Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises. Safety grade packaging material and safety kits will be made available at up to 40% off directly through Swiggy. Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on the restaurant’s menu page on the Swiggy customer app to help build trust among customers.

‘Business Booster’ pack will offer efficient investment options to drive sales.

Swiggy has also activated bi-weekly payments options. Restaurants will also have access to subsidized financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist program.

All necessary information will be available on the restaurant partner app, the company said.

Paul Varghese, VP Supply – Swiggy, said, “Since the beginning of the lockdown we have worked relentlessly with our partner restaurants to help them through this crisis. With a strong belief that enabling the success of our partners lies at the heart of the company’s success, we identified and solved on ground pain points to properly orient ourselves and our partners to the new normal.”

“Building on these efforts, ensuring business revival, continuity and growth for restaurant partners will be absolutely crucial to enabling Swiggy and the industry overcome this challenging phase. Swiggy’s Jumpstart Package has been strategically devised to achieve this by combining our learnings with clear insights from our research on present consumer needs,” he added.

Swiggy says that it has identified a strong consumer need for assurance around safety and hygiene practices being followed by restaurant and delivery partners.

To address the new business imperative, benefits under the Jumpstart Package will be maximized for restaurants with higher hygiene ratings to incentivize strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols.