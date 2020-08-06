'Swapna Suresh is extremely influential in power corridors,' Customs tells court

Meanwhile, NIA told the court that Swapna had said Sivasankar IAS was her mentor and she knew the CM.

news Gold Smuggling Case

The Customs officials, who are probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, have in a submisson told the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Ernakulam that Swapna Suresh is extremely influential in the corridors of power and also commands considerable clout in the Kerala police.

The Customs, while objecting Swapna's bail plea on Thursday, said that granting her bail would be 'hazardous' as'she is an influential’ person who was part of the conspiracy on all counts. Swapna Suresh is the third accused in case filed by Customs, while she is second accused in the NIA's case.

‘She has demonstrated that she is extremely influential in the corridors of power and also commands considerable clout in the Kerala police. There have been instances in the past with credible records that the petitioner had threatened others taking advantage of her commanding position," the Customs statement submitted at the court reads.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is also probing the case had objected the bail plea of Swapna at the NIA special court saying that that would derail the investigation.

The NIA told the court that Swapna had told investigators that former Principal Secretary to Kerala CM, Sivasankar IAS was her mentor and that she knew Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and had a 'casual association'.

Swapna’s counsel Geo Paul confirmed this to the media. He however added that said that the NIA did not say that she had any influence in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). NIA sources declined from confirming or denying the same.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, he said, “She knows Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She also said in her statement (to the NIA) that Sivasankar was her mentor.”

When asked specifically how Swapna knows the Chief Minister, the advocate laughed and said, “Don’t we all know the CM.”

While her advocate said that she has never worked with the CM or the CMO in any way, there were occasions where she met the CM when she was working at the UAE Consulate. After the controversy broke, a few images from an event hosted by the UAE Consulate surfaced online. In one of the images, Swapna can be seen escorting CM Pinarayi Vijayan to the event.

Her counsel also said that they requested the court to rule out the UAPA charges and investigate the case under economic offences. “They (the NIA) have presented the seizure of Rs 1 crore and nearly 1 kg gold from Swapna as the incriminating evidence. We submitted a detailed account of all financial transactions, including the source of money. Besides, gold jewellery seized from her locker could have been for her daughter; they have not found any gold bar. If she has said these are not proceeds of the crime, they have to rule that out, which has not been done,” argued her counsel while speaking to the media.

The gold smuggling case surfaced on July 5 when PS Sarith was arrested by the Customs Department for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of 30 kilo gram of gold in a diplomatic bag from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram. Sarith is a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Customs in its statement also asked why Swapna should abscond from Kerala, where she commands tremendous influence along with another accused, if she is totally innocent as contended by her in the bail application. Swapna had fled Thiruvananthapuram once the crime surfaced and was arrested from Bengaluru on the night of July 11.

The customs statement further reads, “Admittedly she conceded that consignment sent from UAE addressed to Rashid Khamis Al Shemelli. It's conceded that the petitioner had made enquiries about the baggage, which contained the contraband gold. When it was found containing forbidden materials she sought return of the baggage, in writing. The investigation commenced since prima facie an offence under the Customs Act was revealed. During investigation the active and intense role of the accused was revealed. Prima facie non-boilable offences have been committed by the accused.”

The Customs statement also points out that apart from the investigation by the Customs and the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate is also conducting investigation against Swapna in view of the amassment of huge wealth and money by her. Swapna has submitted her bail application in a sealed cover.

Also Read: Why the NIA opposed Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna’s bail plea

How NIA traced gold smuggling accused Swapna and Sandeep to Bengaluru