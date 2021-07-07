Swami Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, passes away

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP Kerala President K Surendran and many others expressed their condolences.

news Death

The former head of the Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala, Swami Prakashananda, passed away on July 7 at the age of 99. Prakashananda was reportedly admitted to the Sree Narayana Mission hospital in Varkala due to an age-related illness and passed away on Wednesday morning. Swami Prakashananda was said have been very influential in popularising Sivagiri Mutt, which is a pilgrimage spot centred on social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. He was also the former President of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust.

Many eminent personalities including writers, actors and politicians, have condoled the death. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the demise of Swami Prakashananda is an irreparable loss to progressive Kerala. “He had dedicated his life to realise Sree Narayana Guru’s vision that there should be a time when people live like brethren without difference of caste or religious hatred,” Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

The Chief Minister added that the contributions of Swami Prakashananda as the president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, is historic. “With selfless and dedicated works, he was able to escalate the Sree Narayana culture to new dimensions,” the CM added.

Writer Sethu wrote on Facebook, “Experienced his humble presence when I attended the cultural conference during the Sivagiri pilgrimage decades ago.”

BJP Kerala President K Surendran also condoled the death. He said, “Swami Prakashananda dedicated his life to spreading Sree Narayana Guru darshan to people. For long he was the chief of Sree Narayana Dharma sangham, and he always upheld social responsibility.”

Congress leader and MLA PT Thomas expressed his condolences as well.

Actor Manoj K Jayan said that Swami Prakashananda had a key role in propagating the message of Sri Narayana Guru worldwide. And added that his life is a model for any other ascetic.