Swami Poornananda arrested for allegedly raping another minor inÂ AndhraÂ Pradesh

Swami Poornananda, a 63-year-old head of an Swami Gnanananda Ashram, is accused of raping a minor in 2012 itself, and this is the second charge brought against him, according to the police.

The Visakhapatnam police has arrested Swami Poornananda, a 63-year-old head of an ashram in the city, for allegedly raping a minor resident of his ashram. The arrest follows a complaint from the 15-year-old victim who charged that the â€˜Swamijiâ€™ had forcibly confined her in the Swami Gnanananda Ashram he was heading at Venkojipalem in the city and raped her.

Speaking to the media, the minor girl, who managed to escape the ashram, described her horrifying experiences at the Ashram. She alleged that Swami Poornananda tied her up and thrashed her in a room.

The minor who lost her parents a few years ago said that she was admitted to the ashram by her aunt after she completed her fifth grade at school. The victim added that the children at the ashram were made to work at the goshala and that a few of the residents left the ashram unable to stand the ordeals inflicted on them.

She shared her story with a fellow female passenger while traveling to Vijayawada after her escape, and the latter helped her lodge a complaint. According to the Police, the case has been transferred to Visakhapatnam and the Swamiji was booked under Section 376 (Rape) of IPC, and Section 6 under POCSO Act has also been invoked. The girl is currently undergoing medical examination at Vijayawada government hospital.

According to reports, there were 12 orphans housed in the ashram, including four girls.

The Ashram members however, denied the sexual assault charges and said it was a conspiracy to seize the Ashram's valuable lands.

In 2012, the accused, Swami Poornananda, was taken into custody on similar charges. He was charged for raping a minor who was only 13 years old at the time. Ch Vivekananda, assistant commissioner of police, Disha police station, Visakhapatnam told TNM that Swami Poornananda is still under trial in that case.