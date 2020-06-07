As SW Monsoon sets in, many parts of TN likely to receive heavy rainfall

While light rains are likely over some areas in Chennai for the next two days, thunderstorms with lightning are possible over isolated places in the rest of the state.

news Weather

With the South-West Monsoon advancing into Tamil Nadu, some parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. On Sunday, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Theni and Dindigul districts in the state are expected to see heavy rainfall while Salem, Villupuram, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts will receive moderate showers.

With wind speeds reaching upto 40-50 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar region, warning has been issued for fishermen to not venture out into the sea in these regions for the next 24 hours. One June 10 and 11 fishermen have been advised to avoid the central and west Bay of Bengal regions for similar wind speeds.

While light rains are likely over some areas in Chennai for the next two days, thunderstorms with lightning are possible over isolated places in the rest of the state until June 11. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday afternoon, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions on June 10 and 11.

Information shared by Indian Meteorological Department on Twitter shows that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has now passed through Karwar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, in Karnataka, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Southwest Monsoon (SWM) has further advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka,some parts of Rayalaseema,most parts of TN,entire SW Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Westcentral BoB,entire Eastcentral BoB, some parts of northwest @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/Uddp1G5H89 â€” India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2020

The rainfall recorded as of June 7 morning stands highest at Devala in Nilgiris district that has received 13 cm. This is followed by Vedasandur in Dindigul and Colachel in Kanyakumari that have recorded 8 cm each.

Since the beginning of this month, major parts of the state have recorded a deficit in the rainfall received. Among the districts that show positive departure are Dindigul with 18.3 mm rainfall (19% departure), Kanyakumari with 128.7 mm rainfall (166% departure), Karur with 26.2 mm rainfall (254%), The Nilgiris with 52.4 mm rainfall (52% departure), Pudukottai with 11.4 mm (1% departure), Tiruvarur 10.1 mm rainfall (11% departure), and Tiruchirapalli with 17.4 mm rainfall (46% departure).

As for Chennai, the district has received only 1.5 mm rainfall between June 1 and 7, as opposed to its usual level of 10.3 mm, which is a negative departure of 86%.