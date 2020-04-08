There has been great hue and cry over the Centre’s decision to suspend the Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) of the Members of Parliament.

NK Premachandran, the lone MP of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) from Kerala, echoes the opinion of many. He describes the move as arbitrary, undemocratic and in violation of the basic principal of decentralisation of development activities.

Speaking to TNM, Premachandran said that MPLAD is an equitable distribution or allocation of fund to all the constituencies in our country and when the fund is transferred to the consolidated fund of India, it can be used to meet any other revenue expenditure for other purposes.

Premachandran is a four-time MP representing the constituency of Kollam in the state.

He adds, “The suspension of MPLAD would adversely affect the COVID- 19 activities that have been progressing in the constituencies. I have already spent Rs 2.6 crore in my constituency for buying ventilators, kits etc. This is against the basic principle of decentralisation, it’s authoritarianism- total centralisation of power by the Union government.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also slammed the Centre’s move saying that it goes against the basic principle of federalism.

Premchandran further says that each constituency has its own unique features and priorities of each constituency are different. “An MP, being a local politician who knows the ground realities, is the apt person to decide on the fund-spending. Now, with this move, the liberty of MPs is lost. We had submitted proposals prior to the end of the financial year which was March 31. Administrative orders for spending the fund have been issued and even agreements have also been entered into and some of the works have already started.”

Premachandran had also been nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2000.

He says that he does’n’t oppose the 30% cut in salary of MPs.

“The salary cut we don’t oppose because we are also supposed to undergo the difficulties the nation as a whole is suffering. But even in this case, it has to be decided by the Parliament but instead what the Centre has done is to bring in an ordinance. What is the role of Parliament now? The Centre, with this, has also acted against the principles of democracy and the role of the Members of Parliament has been undermined. Even the salary cut should have been done in consultation with the members. For MPLAD too, there is an MPLAD committee in parliament, which has not been consulted. MPs are not consulted and even the parliament itself is not being taken into confidence. With moves like this, they are undermining the authority of the parliament.”

Premachandran also alleges that the Centre is trying to cover up the economic slowdown with this move.

“The economic slowdown had started long back, it’s not something that emerged along with COVID-19. With such moves, the Centre is trying to cover the fact and even the slackening has been attributed to the virus outbreak. Why has the Centre not reintroduced 30% corporate tax? The government would get around Rs 1.5 lakh crore with that, why are the corporates spared?” he asked.