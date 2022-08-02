Suspended TRS member found with weapons near MLA’s home in Hyderabad

He was identified as Prasad Goud, husband of Kalledi village sarpanch. The couple had been recently suspended from the TRS.

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested a person carrying a firearm near the residence of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA. The security personnel of A Jeevan Reddy found the person moving under suspicious circumstances near the MLA's house in Vemuri Enclave in upscale Banjara Hills Road Number 12.

Alerted by the MLA's security staff, police reached the spot and arrested the person. He was identified as Prasad Goud, husband of Kalledi village sarpanch, who was recently suspended from the TRS.

Goud, who is being questioned by the police, was reportedly planning to avenge the suspension of his wife Lavanya from the party. The Banjara Hills police are trying to establish if Goud had reached near the MLA's house with an intention to kill him.

Jeevan Reddy is a member of Telangana assembly from Armoor constituency in Nizamabad district. Lavanya was with BJP when she was elected as sarpanch of Kalladi village, but she along with her husband later joined the TRS.

Goud and his wife Lavanya were suspended for alleged irregularities in village administration to the tune of Rs 11 lakh. It is said that he developed a grudge against the MLA as a district level probe was convened by the MLA. Prasad Goud is said to have attacked a mandal level official for which the local police registered a case against him.

A WhatsApp chat purportedly found by the Banjara Hills police revealed that Goud had hatched a plan to kill the MLA. He was found with two guns – an empty revolver and an airgun with pellets, a knife and a car were seized from the accused. TNM tried to get a clarification from the Banjara Hills police on the status of the probe into the incident. The same will be updated if they respond.