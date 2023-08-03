Suspended BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao finally joins Congress

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with several other leaders from united Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, joined the Congress party on Thursday. Krishna Rao, who had been suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a few months ago for anti-party activities, was welcomed into the Congress by its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

Among the leaders who joined the Congress with Krishna Rao were former MLA Gurunath Reddy, BRS MLC Damodar Reddy's son Rajesh Reddy, and others. The decision to join the Congress came after they expressed dissatisfaction with the BRS's failure to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana. They accused Chief Minister KCR of ruling the state in an "autocratic" manner and alleged that he promoted his own family and engaged in extensive election spending.

Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were part of a group of 35 BRS leaders who decided to join the Congress in June after meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. While Srinivasa Reddy joined the Congress at a public meeting in July, Krishna Rao and others wanted to join the party in a similar event addressed by Priyanka Gandhi in Mahabubnagar. However, due to heavy rains, the public meeting got postponed twice, leading Krishna Rao and others to join the Congress in Delhi in the presence of Kharge.

Krishna Rao, known for his considerable political influence in undivided Mahabubnagar district, is expected to strengthen the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming November-December elections. His return to the Congress marks a homecoming for him, as he had previously served as a minister in the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

In response to the leaders joining the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed optimism about the political tide in Telangana turning in favor of the party. He welcomed the prominent leaders from Telangana and emphasized that their entry would further enhance the party's efforts to provide genuine social welfare in the state. With the inclusion of Krishna Rao, Gurunath Reddy, K R Nagaraju, and other grassroots leaders, the Congress aims to work towards progress and prosperity for the people of Telangana.