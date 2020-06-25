Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ to release on OTT

The movie also stars actor Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara is getting an online release. The movie will be released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform confirmed the same in a tweet on Thursday.

The movie, which marks Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, has Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles and also stars Saif Ali Khan. The movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform.

“A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24,” Disney+ Hotstar tweeted.

A story of love, hope, and endless memories.

Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. pic.twitter.com/3gPJZvBRun — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 25, 2020

Dil Bechara was originally slated to hit theatres in May this year. However, the film could not release on time as theatres have been shut following the government's instructions amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

The film is based on the Hollywood film The Fault in our Stars, adapted from the 2012 John Green novel of the same name. A few days ago, the hashtag #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen trended on Twitter, with fans of the late Bollywood actor demanding that his last movie be released in theatres and not taken directly to OTT. However, in the wake of the closure of movie theaters due to the pandemic, many mainstream films have been released directly to OTT, despite criticism from theatre owners. Recent releases include Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. He had reportedly died by suicide. The actor rose to fame in television serials, including his debut on Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and later on the popular serial Pavitra Rishta on which he played the role of Manav from 2009 to 2011. He later took on major roles in films like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Drive.