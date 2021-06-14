On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Bollywood remembers him

Director Abhishek Kapoor, actor Bhumi Pednekar and others took to social media on June 14 to mourn the loss of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote heartfelt notes in remembrance.

Flix Bollywood

The Bollywood film fraternity took to social media to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che! (2013) and later in Kedarnath (2018), shared in an Instagram post: "1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever.”

Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar."

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who also acted in Sonchiriya, posted a throwback image from the sets of the movie. Saswata Chatterjee, who acted in Sushant's posthumously released film Dil Bechara, wrote, "Remembering every single moment with you Sushant... Memories never fade. #remembering #sushantsinghrajput."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Dil Bechara, tweeted, "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput."

Many other industry colleagues also remembered the actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again."

"The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small-town guy who dreams of making it big someday. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed," Pulkit added.

"1yr ago today everything changed. Whether u knew him or not you were deeply affected, hurt, angry, confused. You are missed Sushant, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend and by all those who loved you. Hope ur smiling amongst the stars you so loved #SushantSinghRajput,” wrote singer and actor Sophie Choudry.

Actor and filmmaker Renuka Shahane posted, “Sushant Singh Rajput Still can't believe you have gone. You haven't. You live in our hearts." Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared: "You will always be remembered. Hope you are at peace. #SushantSinghRajput."

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. He made his big-screen debut in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for his performance in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and Chhichhore. Dil Bechara, the Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars, marked his last movie and was released posthumously.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.