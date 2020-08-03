Sushant Singh Rajput death: Twists and turns in investigation so far

While Mumbai police have been probing the case so far, the Bihar police are probing a separate ‘abetment to suicide’ case based on a complaint from Sushant’s father.

A turf war has erupted between the Bihar police and the Mumbai police over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor reportedly took his own life. On Sunday, when Patna City Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai, he was quarantined by the BMC and his hand was stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15. He had reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by the Bihar police into Sushant’s death.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday alleged that Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities in Mumbai. “IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon,” Pandey tweeted.

When Tiwari arrived at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, he told reporters that he was here to supervise his team and will probe all possible angles in the case. “Mumbai police are probing the case as per their style and we will do so as per ours. If required, we will also record the statements of Bollywood celebrities whose statements were recorded by the Mumbai police,” Tiwari said.

What each police team is investigating

The Mumbai police, who are probing Sushant’s death, have so far recorded the statements of more than 50 people, including those from the actor’s family, his cook, and people from the film industry such as filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

The Bihar police team is probing a separate ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna last week.

So far, the Bihar police have recorded the statements of 10 people in connection with Sushant’s death.

A friend of the late actor appeared before the Bihar police while another has also contacted the police after both received notices under Section 160 of the CrPC. The Bihar police had sent notices to Sushant’s friends – Dipesh and Siddharth Pathani – in connection with the actor’s death. Dipesh appeared before the police on Sunday night while Siddharth has also made contact.

The visiting team has requested the Mumbai police for all documents related to the probe, including reports from the forensic laboratory, the inquest, post-mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage.

The Bihar police have also asked for details of all those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they said in their statements.

Briefing the media on the ongoing investigation on Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that statements from 56 people have been recorded till now, including those in the home and the key-maker who had to break down the door on the day of Sushant’s death. He added that experts have been consulted and financial transactions perused, and that Sushant’s gadgets are also being studied.

“We’re investigating the case from all angles, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions, health. The DCP is supervising and it’s an ongoing investigation as per procedure,” the Commissioner said.

“On June 16, we had taken down statements of Sushant’s family, including his father and sisters, and at the time they had not raised any suspicions against anyone. In some statements, they spoke of professional pressure and said that because of an illness that he had, he may have taken this step,” he added.

“He had bipolar disorder and was on medication for the same, is what the doctor has alleged. The circumstances leading to his death is what we’re investigating now,” the police chief said.

Maharashtra government’s stand

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government said the state police was fully capable of unearthing the truth in the case. It also reiterated its known stand of continuing the probe by the state police and not handing it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and sections of Bollywood.

“The case is now being politicised for political gains. The Mumbai police are investigating the matter thoroughly and are capable of getting at the truth,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. He added that even if the Bihar police have registered an offence in Patna under Chapters 12, 13 of the CrPC, it has to be investigated by the police in whose jurisdiction the incident took place and the case must be tried in the courts here.

“The Mumbai police are probing the said suicide matter. I strongly condemn the demands for handing it over to the CBI,” said Deshmukh, who has reiterated at least four times earlier that the case will only be probed by the state police.

Sushant’s father implicates Rhea Chakraborty

Last Tuesday, Sushant’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh (74), lodged a complaint in Patna against the actor’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

The actor’s father accused Rhea, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Rhea is one of the 56 people interrogated by the Mumbai police.

The Patna case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

The Bihar police had on Sunday said that Rhea has been ‘absconding.’ They said that a team visited her flat but could not find her there. After this, DGP Pandey admitted that the Bihar police have not been able to ‘locate’ Rhea.

Pandey said, “Why is Rhea running away? If she is not guilty, let her come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing an innocent. We would like her to stand up and if she succeeds in proving herself innocent, we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from us, then I will say that we will definitely reach her one day and separate the milk from water.”

Rhea had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking the case registered against her by the Bihar police be transferred to the Mumbai police. The apex court is likely to hear a transfer petition on August 5. After facing flak on social media over Sushant’s death, Rhea had earlier released a video stating that she believes in the court and that she will get justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered a big discussion over mental health and nepotism in the film industry. He had starred in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and Dil Bechara. His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

(With agency inputs)