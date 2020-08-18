‘Sushant’s family’s versions an afterthought’: Rhea Chakraborty issues statement

In the statement issued via her lawyer, Rhea has dismissed all allegations made by Sushant’s family against her.

news Controversy

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, named as an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Tuesday issued a detailed statement via her lawyer, dismissing all allegations made by Sushant’s family against her. In the statement, which was accessed by India Today, Rhea’s lawyer said that no allegations were made against her till August 27, 2020 and hence appear to be ‘nonsense’ and an ‘afterthought.’

“The current allegations being levelled by his family are total nonsense and an afterthought. No allegations whatsoever were made till the 27th of July 2020 by anybody in the family before the Mumbai Police or to any other authority...The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes (sic),” the statement says.

Rhea has denied allegations that she transferred funds out of Sushant’s bank accounts and added that ED and Mumbai police have been handed all her financial documents, which “show her innocence and false allegations” levelled against her.

The statement has also accused Sushant’s sister of misbehaving with Rhea in 2019. The statement adds that Rhea suffered from anxiety issues and panic attack issues which only got worse as time passed.

The lawyer’s statement also says that Rhea sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into his death. “She has also informed the SC that if the court transfers it to CBI, she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation (sic),” the statement adds.

The statement added that during the last hearing that had taken place in the Supreme Court, which was hearing Rhea’s plea seeking the transfer of the case filed against her in Bihar to Mumbai, comments were made in court that were “on the side of politics rather than the truth.” Responding to reports speculating about a link to Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray, the statement said “Rhea does not know and has never met Aadtiya Thackeray till today.”

"The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of politicians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar is evident,” the statement says.

"Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena,” the statement adds.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. On July 25, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. Singh also alleged financial irregularities.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.