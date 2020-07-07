Sushant’s ‘Dil Bechara’ overtakes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as most liked YouTube trailer

The trailer of ‘Dil Bechara’ starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has over 5.2 million likes in less than a day of its release.

The trailer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Monday and made fans quite emotional. The trailer of the film which also stars Sanjana Sanghi has now become the most liked trailer on YouTube, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War.

In less than 24 hours of its release, Dil Bechara trailer has 5.2 million likes at the time of writing, and is also number one on youtube.com’s trending page. Avengers: Infinity War meanwhile has 3.6 million likes.

The film is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar, joining the marquee of films that have been opting for OTT release in light of movie theatres being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was set to release in theatres in May but was delayed due to the lockdown. Dil Bechara however will be available to non-subscribers of Disney+Hotstar as well.

Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s 2012 book The Fault in Our Stars. In the trailer, we see Sushant and Sanjana’s characters – Kizie and Manny – also do a spin on the “Okay?” “Okay.” iconic dialogue between the main characters in the book. In Dil Bechara, they have used the Tamil word for ‘okay’ – ‘seri’. In a scene in the trailer, Manny tells Kizie on the phone that seri means okay. To this, Kizie replies, “From today, seri is our word.”

The Fault in Our Stars also inspired an eponymous Hollywood film made based on the book in 2014.

Sushant and Sanjana’s film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It has music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sushant Singh Rajput had last month been found dead in his Mumbai apartment, and reportedly died by suicide. Dil Bechara marks his final appearance in films.