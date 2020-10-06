Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as Mumbai takes top spot with win over RR

Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets to help Mumbai to their fourth win of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians took top position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 57 run win over Rajasthan Royals after a stirring bowling performance by pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai posted a daunting score after batting first in the game played in Abu Dhabi. Riding on a fine innings by Suryakumar Yadav (79), Mumbai maintained a steady run rate before Hardik Pandya's quickfire 30 not out propelled the score to 194.

Shreyas Gopal (2-28) was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals who struggled to contain the flow of runs.

In response, Rajasthan Royals were left struggling at 12-3 with two of their best batsmen - Steve Smith and Sanju Samson - dismissed. Jos Buttler scored a 44-ball 70 to give Rajasthan Royals hope but wickets kept tumbling at the other end to leave the side reeling at 115-8 with four overs left.

Bumrah's spell which yielded four wickets was ably supported by Trent Boult who picked up two wickets and James Pattinson who picked up one wicket. Joffra Archer scored a quick 24 but the Royals finished well short of the target.

The result took high-flying Mumbai top of the table with 8 points in six games so far. Mumbai has lost only two games in the tournament and one of them was a tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore which they lost in the super over.

The next game in the T20 tournament is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.