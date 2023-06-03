Survivors share horrific ordeal of train accident near Balasore with TNM

A day after the train accident near Balasore, survivors have come forward to share their terrifying ordeals. Satyajith Das, a welder from Howrah, shared his harrowing experience during an interview with TNM. Das vividly described the suddenness of the catastrophic event as he and fellow passengers found themselves hurtling in an unforeseen freefall. The sense of disbelief and shock engulfed them as they were completely unprepared for the horrifying turn of events. While Das sustained minor injuries to his forehead and hand, his companion fared much worse, enduring severe head injuries.

Adding to the distressing situation, Das lamented the absence of any relief or aid provided by the government thus far. As they continued to grapple with physical and emotional pain, the survivors' plea for assistance remained unanswered.

In another instance, Shiv Shankar Rawat, the son-in-law of one survivor, spoke to TNM about the harrowing experience faced by his father-in-law, who sustained injuries to his hands. Rawat revealed that his father-in-law witnessed the distressing sight of multiple lifeless bodies leaving a lasting impact on his well-being.

According to Rawat, his father-in-law was asleep and was woken at around 6:10 pm when chaos suddenly ensued. The presence of sturdy window bars prevented him from enduring more severe injuries, allowing him to escape with relatively minor wounds. Rawat expressed hope for his father-in-law's imminent discharge from the hospital, with doctors awaiting the results of his X-ray and CT scans to finalise his recovery plan.