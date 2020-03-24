Partner

Surviving social distancing: How you can stay safe, and yet stay connected

Social distancing could make you feel lonely, affect your mental health and present obstacles to your career and relationships. There are some simple things that you can do, however, to make the best of all this time spent at home.

Having to confine your entire life to the boundaries of your home comes with its own pros and cons. For Shreya Rao, a merchandising executive in Bengaluru, it is deeply upsetting. “My husband had been away for work and now he can’t get home for a while. I’m living with my 4-year-old daughter and my in-laws. We’re just trying to stay calm and stay healthy for now,” she says.

Shreya is still working, coordinating orders from home. She’s also helping her daughter stay mentally and physically active. She and her husband stay in touch as best they can through text messages and video calls. Using the technology that we have is the first and best way to stay connected and stay safe during isolation. But it’s not as simple as that, here are a few ways you can do that.

1. Schedule catch-up sessions with your loved ones

Being separated from loved ones during a difficult time can take its toll, but it is important to use what is available to you to stay in touch. Frequent calls and simple text conversations are the very basics. Make sure you keep your phones recharged and chalk out the time to speak to each other. What would really make a difference is a video call with your loved ones. They make you feel connected to each other.

2. Sync your entertainment plans

Watch TV shows along with your friends at the same time, even if you are apart. Syncing up with your friends to have a watchparty is a great way to connect with them. You can just schedule a time through texts and all hit the Play button at the same time, it’s that simple, and leads to a bonding experience that can keep loneliness completely at bay.

3. Find togetherness through music

Many communities and neighborhoods, like the ones in Shreya’s building, are coming up with ways to foster togetherness without actually having to meet. Syncing a time for everyone to come out to their balconies or terraces to sing and play devotional hymns or feel-good songs together can provide a beautiful replacement for the activity of going to a place to pray. Balcony meditation or yoga sessions can also help in keeping you spiritually and mentally healthy together in this time.

4. Track news on credible news sites and social channels

Staying connected with the news and the state of global health is paramount to ensure that social distancing doesn’t make you feel alone. The WHO has launched a messaging alert that would ping subscribers on Whatsapp and Facebook with health updates. Following trusted news sources and government officials on social media and staying updated through their feeds also helps.

5. Use the Internet to Stay on top of work and school

There are countless e-learning options to keep the brain active and education unhindered during isolation, from online community learning activities to streaming entire classes. Working from home is also completely possible now that most companies are largely online.

And finally, you could also give yourself the permission to disconnect. You don’t need to be online, on a call, or working all the time. Use the time to relax with yourself. “Even if I feel distant from my husband, I do like the fact that I am getting a few moments to myself now after a really long time,” Shreya says.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Airtel, and not by TNM Editorial.