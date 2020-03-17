SurveySparrow launches free self-help portal for organisations amid COVID-19

With this offering, SurveySparrow intends to help state, local governments, NGOs, employees, and individuals to communicate with organisations effectively.

Atom Coronavirus

SurveySparrow, a cloud-based customer experience platform, announced a six months free survey product for organisations with an exclusive COVID-19 self-help portal & ready-to-use form catalog to help connect employees with organisations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. With this offering, SurveySparrow intends to help state, local governments, NGOs, employees, and individuals to communicate with organisations effectively.

As new cases of coronavirus continue to emerge every day, most organisations are shifting to remote working, leading to major communication gaps between individuals and teams. In this fast-moving public health crisis impacting individuals in over 100 countries, it is essential to act on the feedback from individuals who drive an organisation’s businesses. SurveySparrow is providing free accounts with an exclusive self-help portal and ready-to-use forms.

Through this portal, SurveySparrow intends to keep everyone connected even when employees and community members are physically miles apart, creating safe work environments and conditions for productivity. From mapping travel history to volunteer registration, employees can now request isolation and register their travel history, check corona score, etc. using the portal for free. Each form template is carefully curated and has already pre-filled questions. Any element of these surveys can be customised to better match the organisation’s requirements, including adding your own questions. The website eases the data collection process and helps ride this crisis safely by providing regular and important, fact-based updates. Organisations like covidindia.org, Human Appeal, etc. are already using the platform.

SurveySparrow offers both a conversational and form-like output, and claims to increase the survey completion rate by 40%. With Conversational User Interface (CUI), SurveySparrow lets users create and share highly engaging, mobile-first surveys that offer a chat-like experience. It has a built-in automation that allows organisations to manage customer experience surveys, employee pulse surveys, and market feedback surveys. It serves as a platform for organisations to arrive at meaningful business decisions based on the feedback received.

Shihab Muhammed, CEO & Co-founder, SurveySparrow said, “As we work as a community to prepare for the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities are our top priority. The outbreak of COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire across the globe, causing every nation & organisation to go into lockdowns and quarantines to keep themselves safe. We want to ensure that organisations are connected with their employees and communities through this exclusive self-help portal and help the state, local governments, organisations, and volunteers dealing with extremely high call volumes looking for help with ready-to-use forms to ride through this difficult time.”