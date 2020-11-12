Suriya's â€˜Soorarai Pottruâ€™ leaked online hours before official India release

Amazon Prime Video was streaming the movie earlier in a few select countries.

Kollywood actor Suriya Sivakumar's latest movie, Soorarai Pottru has released to great reviews on Amazon Prime Video. The celebration for the film's crew and the OTT platform, however, was tainted on Wednesday night, when a piracy website leaked the movie ahead of its official release. The action drama, directed by Sudha Kongara, was to release on Amazon Prime on November 12. However, the streaming website reportedly released the movie two hours ahead of its scheduled time, which means that the movie was likely to be available on the site by 10 pm on November 11.

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, several internet users took to Twitter to report that the film was already out. With Amazon Prime streaming the movie earlier in a few select countries, the movie had been downloaded and was available on a piracy website by 9.30 pm. It further made the rounds on Telegram, a messaging application, where the entire film was shared.

Fans of the actor and movie buffs were eagerly waiting for the film, which was expected to give Suriya a huge hit after several films that disappointed at the box office.

The movie was earlier slotted for release on October 21, 2020, but it had to be rescheduled as there was a delay in obtaining the No Objection Certificate from the Air Force. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain who founded Air Deccan, a low-cost airline.

The film's music was composed by GV Prakash and cinematography was done by Niketh Bommi. It stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead, Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian of 2D Entertainment and Guneet Mongaâ€™s Sikhya Entertainment.