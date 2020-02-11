Suriya's ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to have song launch onboard SpiceJet aircraft

The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Flix Kollywood

There has been much speculation around Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru which has been directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Sutru fame. Now, the makers have announced that the song 'Veyyon Silli' from the movie will be launched in a unique manner: mid-flight.

“We're going to launch the song on air! Literally. The most awaited #VeyyonSilli to be launched on SpiceJet Boeing 737 on Feb 13th! #VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir #SooraraiPottru #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @rajsekarpandian,” reads a tweet from the handle of 2D Entertainment.

In addition to launching the song onboard the plane, SpiceJet will be revealing a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with the branding of the film on it. Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh will be revealing the plane on February 13. The airline recently promoted Rajinikanth's Darbar as well.

The teaser of Soorarai Pottru released on January 7 and was well received by fans.

Suriya plays the role of a pilot named Nedumaran Rajangam in the film and is seen in different looks in the teaser. This film is the actor’s 38th film, and fans are really looking forward to it. He was last seen in NGK and Kaappaan, which were both flops at the box office.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has produced the film along with Guneet Monga, a Bollywood producer.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, and Telugu actor Mohan Babu will all be seen in crucial roles in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is handling the music.

Meanwhile, Suriya has also signed a project with director Vetrimaaran, whose last film Asuran was a hit. The untitled project was recently announced and will reportedly be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.