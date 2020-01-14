Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' budget soars high

According to sources, the makers still have patch work to be shot for which they have to hire an aircraft once again at a very high cost.

Sources told DT Next, “Suriya spent about Rs 47 lakhs per day to rent an aircraft. The team shot almost a couple of weeks inside the aircraft, which indeed increased the budget of the film."



The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan and Suriya plays the role of a pilot officer Nedumaran Rajangam in the film. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. Best known for bankrolling projects such as The Lunchbox and Monsoon Shootout, Monga forays into the southern marker with this project.

The film also stars Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles and has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is expected to release in summer 2020.

Soorarai Pottru is Suriya's 38th film and fans of the actor are pinning hopes on this movie after both of his films - NGK and Kaappaan - that released last year failed to create big impact at the box office.

Meanwhile, Suriya has three projects in the making. He has a project with Singam series director Hari and Viswasam fame Siva and another with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.

