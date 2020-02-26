Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' to be remade in Hindi

Co-producer Guneet Monga has expressed an interest to remake the film in Hindi.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, is all set to be remade in Hindi. Guneet Monga who is co-producing the film along with 2D entertainment has said she plans to make a Hindi version of the film.

Guneet Monga was quoted saying by the Indian Express, "We have finished a Tamil film called 'Soorarai Pottru'. We launched a song, where we took a whole aeroplane. It is the story of a farmer, who makes India's first low-cost airline to make common man fly. This is my first major big film."

"We will do the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. We are working on it, so it is still too early to say whether we will go with the same cast and crew or not," she was quoted saying.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline, Air Deccan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, last seen in Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, as the female lead and she’s thrilled to be part of the project. The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, veteran Malayalam/Tamil actor Urvashi and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Recently, the makers decided to dub the film in Kannada and released it along with the Tamil version in Karnataka.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. Niketh Bommireddy is in charge of the film's cinematography, while Sathish Suriya who worked on the director's Irudhi Suttru and Guru is in charge of editing. The film is now scheduled to hit the theatres on 9 April 2020.

Soorarai Pottru is Suriya's 38th film and fans of the actor are pinning hopes on this movie after both of his films released last year failed to create a big impact at the box office. NGK and Kaappaan are the two films that released in 2019.

Meanwhile, Suriya has three projects in the making. He has a project with Singam series fame Hari and Siruthai-Viswasam fame Siva and one with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline. Currently titled Suriya 40, the film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations.

