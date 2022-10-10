Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru, Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa win big at 67th Filmfare Awards South

The 67th Filmfare Awards South, which was held in Bengaluru on October 9, saw the attendance of stars from Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries.

Flix Cinema

The 67th Filmfare Awards South was held on Sunday, October 9, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. The awards ceremony was attended by stars from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. The 2022 edition of the awards function was hosted by Kannada actors Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.

It also featured dance performances by several popular actors including Pooja Hegde who was recently seen in Kollywood film Beast, Sitha Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, and Saniya Iyappan among others. First introduced in 1954, the Filmfare Awards ceremony is one of the oldest film events in India. The awards are presented annually to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the film industry.

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandannaâ€™s Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menonâ€™s Ayyappannum Koshiyum (Malayalam) won under several categories. Meanwhile, in Kannada, Badava Rascal and Love Mocktail won awards under multiple categories.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Tamil

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim

Best Director â€“ Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) â€“ Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Album â€“ GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for â€˜Aagasamâ€™ from Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ Dhee for â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™ from Soorarai Pottru

Best Lyrics â€“ Arivu for â€˜Neeye Oliâ€™ from Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Choreography â€“ Dinesh Kumar for â€˜Vaathi Comingâ€™ from Master

Best Cinematography â€“ Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru

Telugu

Best Film â€“ Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Sai Pallavi for Love Story

Best Director â€“ Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Supporting Role(Male) â€“ Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role ( Female) â€“ Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

(Critics)Best Actor (Male) â€“ Nani for Shyam Singha Roy

(Critics) Best Actor (Female) â€“ Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Debut (Male) â€“ Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena

Best Debut (Female) â€“ Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Music Album â€“ Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer (Male) â€“ Sid Sriram for â€˜Srivalliâ€™ from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer ( Female) â€“ Indravathi Chauhan for â€˜Oo Antavaâ€™ from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Lyrics â€“ Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for 'Life Of Ram' from Jaanu

Best Choreography â€“ Sekhar Master for â€˜Ramuloo Ramulaaâ€™ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Cinematography â€“ Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise

Malayalam

Best Film â€“ Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Director â€“ Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ Joju George for Nayattu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role ( Female) â€“ Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Critics) Best Actor (Male) â€“ Jayasurya for Vellam

(Critics) Best Actor (Female) â€“ Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani

Best Music Album â€“ M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut (Male) â€“ Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut (Female) â€“ Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Shahabaz Aman for â€˜Akashamayavaleâ€™ from Vellam

Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ KS Chithra for â€˜Theerameâ€™ from Malik

Best Lyrics â€“ Rafeeq Ahmed for â€˜Ariyathariyatheâ€™ from Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Cinematography â€“ Shyju Khalid for Nayattu

Kannada

Best Film â€“ Act 1978

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Yagna Shetty for Act 1978

Best Director â€“ Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ B Suresha for Act 1978

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) â€“ Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha

(Critics) Best Actor (Male) â€“ Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail

(Critics)Best Actress(Female) â€“ Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal

Best Debut (Female) â€“ Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake

Best Music Album â€“ Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal

Best Playback Singer (Male) â€“ â€˜Maley Maley Maleyeâ€™ from Ninna Sanihake

Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ Anuradha Bhat for â€˜Dheera Sammohagaaraâ€™ from Bicchugatti

Best Lyrics â€“ Jayanth Kaikini for â€˜Teladu Mugileâ€™

Best Choreography â€“ Jani Master for â€˜Feel The Powerâ€™ from Yuvarathnaa

Best Cinematography â€“ Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha

Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous), Allu Aravind