The 67th Filmfare Awards South was held on Sunday, October 9, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. The awards ceremony was attended by stars from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. The 2022 edition of the awards function was hosted by Kannada actors Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.
It also featured dance performances by several popular actors including Pooja Hegde who was recently seen in Kollywood film Beast, Sitha Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, and Saniya Iyappan among others. First introduced in 1954, the Filmfare Awards ceremony is one of the oldest film events in India. The awards are presented annually to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the film industry.
Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandannaâ€™s Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menonâ€™s Ayyappannum Koshiyum (Malayalam) won under several categories. Meanwhile, in Kannada, Badava Rascal and Love Mocktail won awards under multiple categories.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Tamil
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim
Best Director â€“ Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) â€“ Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Album â€“ GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for â€˜Aagasamâ€™ from Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ Dhee for â€˜Kaattu Payaleâ€™ from Soorarai Pottru
Best Lyrics â€“ Arivu for â€˜Neeye Oliâ€™ from Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Choreography â€“ Dinesh Kumar for â€˜Vaathi Comingâ€™ from Master
Best Cinematography â€“ Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru
Telugu
Best Film â€“ Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Sai Pallavi for Love Story
Best Director â€“ Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Supporting Role(Male) â€“ Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role ( Female) â€“ Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
(Critics)Best Actor (Male) â€“ Nani for Shyam Singha Roy
(Critics) Best Actor (Female) â€“ Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy
Best Debut (Male) â€“ Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena
Best Debut (Female) â€“ Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Music Album â€“ Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Playback Singer (Male) â€“ Sid Sriram for â€˜Srivalliâ€™ from Pushpa: The Rise
Best Playback Singer ( Female) â€“ Indravathi Chauhan for â€˜Oo Antavaâ€™ from Pushpa: The Rise
Best Lyrics â€“ Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for 'Life Of Ram' from Jaanu
Best Choreography â€“ Sekhar Master for â€˜Ramuloo Ramulaaâ€™ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Cinematography â€“ Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise
Malayalam
Best Film â€“ Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Director â€“ Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ Joju George for Nayattu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role ( Female) â€“ Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Critics) Best Actor (Male) â€“ Jayasurya for Vellam
(Critics) Best Actor (Female) â€“ Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani
Best Music Album â€“ M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut (Male) â€“ Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut (Female) â€“ Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Shahabaz Aman for â€˜Akashamayavaleâ€™ from Vellam
Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ KS Chithra for â€˜Theerameâ€™ from Malik
Best Lyrics â€“ Rafeeq Ahmed for â€˜Ariyathariyatheâ€™ from Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Cinematography â€“ Shyju Khalid for Nayattu
Kannada
Best Film â€“ Act 1978
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) â€“ Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) â€“ Yagna Shetty for Act 1978
Best Director â€“ Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) â€“ B Suresha for Act 1978
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) â€“ Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha
(Critics) Best Actor (Male) â€“ Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail
(Critics)Best Actress(Female) â€“ Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal
Best Debut (Female) â€“ Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake
Best Music Album â€“ Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal
Best Playback Singer (Male) â€“ â€˜Maley Maley Maleyeâ€™ from Ninna Sanihake
Best Playback Singer (Female) â€“ Anuradha Bhat for â€˜Dheera Sammohagaaraâ€™ from Bicchugatti
Best Lyrics â€“ Jayanth Kaikini for â€˜Teladu Mugileâ€™
Best Choreography â€“ Jani Master for â€˜Feel The Powerâ€™ from Yuvarathnaa
Best Cinematography â€“ Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha
Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous), Allu Aravind