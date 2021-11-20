Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer Etharkkum Thuninthavan gets theatrical release date

‘Etharkkum Thuninthavan’ is helmed by Pandiraj, who teamed up with Suriya for the 2015 family drama ‘Pasanga 2’ earlier.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Suriya’s much–anticipated film Etharkkum Thuninthavan took to social media on Friday, November 19 to announce the release date of the film. A glimpse video from the film was also released on the same day. The video indicates that the film is set on a rural backdrop. Etharkkum Thuninthavan will be hitting the big screens on February 4 next year.

Sharing the announcement, director Pandiraj, who is helming the project wrote: “The time is immaterial when we come with a bang. Our Pongal, Diwali is all slated for Feb. let’s celebrate it together.” The new video features visuals of Suriya shaking a leg.

The movie stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Suriya. Actor Sathyaraj too has been roped in to play a pivotal role. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, popular composer D Imman will be taking care of the soundtrack and background score for the flick. Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai is on board to play the role of an antagonist.

Prior to Etharkkum Thuninthavan, Suriya and director Pandiraj teamed up for the 2015 family drama Pasanga 2. He also played a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother, actor Karthi, in the lead.

Watch the release date announcement video from Etharkkum Thunindhavan here:

A number of Tamil films are hitting the big screens in the upcoming months. The theatrical release of many projects were put on hold in view of the pandemic. Silambarasan TR’s much-anticipated political drama Maanaadu will be releasing on November 15. Actor GV Prakash also recently announced that his upcoming film Jail will be releasing in theatres on December 9. Another film by the actor, Bachelor, is also releasing in theatres on December 3.