Suriya to play a musician in 'Navarasa'?

'Navarasa' bankrolled by Mani Ratnam consists of nine short episodes based on the Indian concept of nine human emotions.

Flix Kollywood

Director Mani Ratnam is bankrolling an anthology titled Navarasa. The anthology consists of nine short episodes based on the Indian concept of expressing nine human emotions like anger, courage, laughter, love and more.

This project brings together the finest talent of the Tamil film industry. In this anthology, nine filmmakers Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem lend their incredible talent to bring their distinctive perspective on each rasa. It's an interesting mix of genres and filmmakers with great ideas.

For one of the episodes, Suriya and director Gautham Menon are teaming up and have begun shooting. The duo is working together once again after more than a decade and the latest report is that Surya plays a musician in this Netflix Tamil anthology. Much earlier Gautham revealed that he has an idea for a feature film for a musician to play a lead character in London. And he even expressed that he wanted to rope in Surya for that project. It's anticipated that Gautham might have incorporated this idea for this anthology.

Besides Suriya, the rest of the cast includes Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Senthupathi, Prakash Raj, Prasanna, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Poorna, Riythvika, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak and Sananth. The anthology will have music by AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran.

Suriya is currently basking in the overwhelming response to his latest release Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The film is getting appreciation from all quarters. It was the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Suriya will also be teaming up with director Pandiraj for a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While it was expected Suriya would commence shooting for Vetrimaran's Vaadivaasal later this month, the industry grapevine is that Suriya's project with Pandiraj would go on floors and he would commence shooting for Vaadivaasal after completing this project. Vaadivaasal will be an adaptation of the novel with the same name penned by CS Chellappa. The director had acquired the rights in 2017 and has done extensive research before getting it on to the floors. As the title indicates, Vaadivaasal will be based on Jalli Kattu, a popular sport in Tamil Nadu.